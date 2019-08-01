Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 27,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,581 shares of company stock worth $46,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $20,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 368,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.