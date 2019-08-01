Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,609. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

