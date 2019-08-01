Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.