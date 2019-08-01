Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Down 4.5%

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5,708% from the average daily volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

TLKGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Telkom SA Ltd ADS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.