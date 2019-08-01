Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $369,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,275. 24.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth $160,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

