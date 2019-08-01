Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57080215-2.59528598 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

NYSE:TFX opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.90. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $352.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.75.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total value of $68,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total value of $231,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,239,052. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

