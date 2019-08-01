Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.42. Teekay shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 11,406 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on shares of Teekay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $378.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Teekay by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

