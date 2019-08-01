TD Securities Trims Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Target Price to $100.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Concho Resources from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.16.

CXO stock traded down $23.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. 12,576,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,355,682.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 247,290 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

