TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

In other news, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 993,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,959,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,737.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James S. Ely III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,420,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,242 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 52,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,433. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.