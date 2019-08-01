TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 362,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. United States Steel comprises about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1,151.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in United States Steel by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 195,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.86. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

