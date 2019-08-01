Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Price Down 2%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF)’s stock price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, 255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

