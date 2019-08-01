Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $757.40. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $754.60, with a volume of 243,360 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TATE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 756.43 ($9.88).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 752.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Hampton sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.47), for a total value of £2,414,250 ($3,154,645.24).

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.