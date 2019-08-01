Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU) were up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

