Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.36

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1197703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $55,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $573,427. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,640,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,711 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $37,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 318,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

