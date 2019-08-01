T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 2,769,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. T2 Biosystems’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 121,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

