Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of SYX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Systemax has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

