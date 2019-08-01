Systemax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Systemax has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE SYX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Systemax had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

