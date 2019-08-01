Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Down 1.6%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.75 and last traded at $92.75, approximately 17,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

SYIEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

