Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Down 2.5%

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), approximately 5,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 889,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About Symphony International (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

