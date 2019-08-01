Swarm City Price Tops $0.0868 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Swarm City has a market cap of $741,241.00 and approximately $7,964.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

