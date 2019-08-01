SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Up 12.6% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shot up 12.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $46.96, 403,135 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 111,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 168.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 53.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SurModics by 1,080.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $537.79 million, a P/E ratio of 95.84, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84.

About SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

