SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.30% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

In related news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

