SunTrust Banks Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $340.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUM. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.95. 20,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.26. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,198,000 after purchasing an additional 135,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

