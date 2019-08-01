SunTrust Banks Comments on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of MXIM opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at about $940,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $2,403,413. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

