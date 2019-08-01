Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHO. TheStreet lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 1,662,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.64 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.