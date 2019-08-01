SunContract (SNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $437,118.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SunContract token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. SunContract has a market cap of $3.81 million and $437,118.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00282737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.01425851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00114630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.