Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 205.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,665. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $103.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

