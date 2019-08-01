Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 407.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,505 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after buying an additional 916,167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 52.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after buying an additional 430,876 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. 465,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

