Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,596,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 1,601,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,940. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

