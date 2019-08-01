Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,452 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $169.92. 730,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

