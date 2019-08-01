SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of SUOPY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

