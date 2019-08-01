SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Head to Head Comparison

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUBARU CORP/ADR and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUBARU CORP/ADR 4.67% 9.16% 4.98% VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 4.85% 9.88% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUBARU CORP/ADR and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUBARU CORP/ADR $28.70 billion 0.62 $1.33 billion $0.88 13.12 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.30 $14.33 billion $2.78 6.01

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUBARU CORP/ADR. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUBARU CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR beats SUBARU CORP/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft; is involved in the rental/lease/sale of temporary houses, and deal of used houses; and provides customer support services for engines and associated parts. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

