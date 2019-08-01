Stronghold USD (USDS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,096.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular exchanges including Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Stronghold USD has a total market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00275413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.01407376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00113317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

