Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRA. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.80.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $535,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,329.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $3,685,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,856,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $5,805,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $6,785,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 254,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 84,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

