Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 1,508,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,795. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.0% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,594 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.