Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.70 EPS.
NASDAQ SSYS traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 1,508,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,795. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03.
A number of research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
