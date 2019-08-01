Stifel Nicolaus Increases Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $153.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Restoration Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.41.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

