Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target to $99.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 9,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,348.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in CONMED by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 67.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CONMED by 53.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CONMED by 1,253.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.