Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $84,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 598,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,999. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

