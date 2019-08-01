Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $6.46 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,196,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $194.13. 87,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,118. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.