Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

STL stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $31,579.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 137.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

