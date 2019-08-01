Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Stericycle updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.85 EPS.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,439,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 236,182 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,704,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

