SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0002

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 100.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. SteepCoin has a market cap of $36,351.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 99.8% higher against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.