Steem Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.93 million and $726,466.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,388.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.04 or 0.03144643 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.01107936 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 354,057,809 coins and its circulating supply is 337,083,715 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Huobi, RuDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

