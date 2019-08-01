Stealth Price Hits $0.0659 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $6,612.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005056 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,784,578 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

