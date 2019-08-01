State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $7.67 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 340,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 59,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 475,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

KLIC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 298,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

