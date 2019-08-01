State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wix.Com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

WIX stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -346.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

