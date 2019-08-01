State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 45,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.55% of Limoneira worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 757.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Limoneira by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Limoneira by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

LMNR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

