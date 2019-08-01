State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 23,300 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 848,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,513. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

