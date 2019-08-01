State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 2,316,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director David Saltzman bought 14,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.