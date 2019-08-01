State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 202 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $7,621,300 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.81. 3,342,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,083. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $106.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.96.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.